GAS accelerates its digital evolution: The new tech project kicks off in partnership with Retex

GAS, the iconic Italian denim and streetwear brand, announces the launch of an ambitious digital evolution project developed in collaboration with Retex, a MarTech company specialized in innovative retail solutions.

With a clear focus on growth, international expansion, and process optimization, GAS is investing in a more integrated, agile, and connected operational model – one that supports today’s market challenges and enhances efficiency at all levels of the organization.

At the heart of this project is the implementation of a next-generation ERP system – Infor CloudSuite Fashion – specifically tailored to the needs of the fashion industry, combined with a proprietary headless commerce platform to manage omnichannel B2B orders and replenishment.

“The adoption of the Infor M3 ERP solution in SaaS mode is a strategic choice to support the growth and evolution of our business,” says Rino Castiglione, CEO of GAS. “Thanks to a platform that is continuously updated and designed for our industry, we can manage all key company functions – from administration to production, including sales – in an integrated and efficient way.

The international nature of the solution and its structured approach allow us to operate synergistically with our foreign subsidiaries. This project stems from a clear vision, the desire to invest in the best available technology, and our trust in a partner like Retex, with proven experience in fashion and global implementations.”

The project includes:

Integration of the Infor CloudSuite Fashion system, designed for the Fashion, Luxury, and Design industries, enabling full control over business processes, the evolution of operational workflows, and the gradual integration of AI into strategic management.

Introduction of the B2B CX Order Management platform, enabling smart distributed stock management and a more agile, customizable order workflow that meets the new omnichannel demands of the fashion industry.

“We are proud to support a heritage brand like GAS on its digital transformation journey. Today more than ever, companies need partners that can deliver technological integration, simplification, and performance. In a landscape where digital transformation is constant and driven by AI, relying on scalable, tailor-made solutions for the fashion system is essential.” Gionata Galdenzi, Industry Lead Fashion & Luxury at Retex.

Through this project, GAS strengthens its identity as a contemporary brand that merges style and innovation, and is ready to write a new chapter in its story – one where technology becomes a strategic lever for a more connected, efficient, and customer-focused future.