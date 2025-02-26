GAS revolutionizes the retail experience with a new store concept and an international strategy

GAS unveils its new store concept, marking a significant turning point in the retail business of the jeanswear brand. Previewed to key accounts, the sales network, and a select group of guests during Pitti 2025, this new space redefines the shopping experience with a contemporary design and an innovative vision of the relationship between brand and customer.

"This project reflects our desire to evolve and innovate while maintaining the authenticity that has always distinguished us," said Rino Castiglione, CEO of GAS Jeans.

A minimalistic and engaging design

The new GAS concept store combines industrial materials like steel and polycarbonate with a color palette dominated by blue, gray, and white, creating an immersive and essential environment. The design breaks away from the typical jeanswear world, playing with transparencies, textured surfaces, metal details, and LED lighting to highlight the garments and offer a unique shopping experience. The design also incorporates genuine denim details, such as curtains and seating, to accentuate the brand’s authenticity.

The new spaces are designed to enhance the brand’s identity and engage the customer in a journey through the world of GAS, achieving a perfect balance between minimalist aesthetics and retail functionality. The use of modular structures and transparent walls allows the space to be easily adapted to seasonal needs and new collections, making each store visit a dynamic and ever-evolving experience.

Credits: GAS Jeans

An international retail strategy

Alongside the launch of the new concept store, GAS aims to strengthen its position in the retail sector through an integrated strategy that combines the opening of monobrand stores with consolidation in major multibrand spaces, including the inauguration of new corners in Europe. This project will support the partnership with Reliance, which already manages 35 GAS monobrand stores in India. In India, the brand’s presence is already well-established thanks to the partnership with Reliance, which currently operates 35 GAS stores in the country.

This strategic approach allows the brand to test and optimize the new format, with the goal of scaling it globally and offering a consistent retail experience in all of the brand’s key markets.

GAS: Innovation and tradition for a new chapter in retail

With this evolution, GAS not only renews its retail model but also reaffirms its identity as a player in the denim world, capable of blending innovation and tradition into a single vision. The new store concept is the first step of a journey aimed at redefining the shopping experience within the GAS segment.