Givenchy opens first UK store

Givenchy has opened its first flagship in the UK, at 165 New Bond Street in London.

Spaced over two converted 18th century buildings, the red staircase is as impressive as its large windows and baby pink menswear room.

The new London stores channels the Maison’s vision of artistic director Claire Waight Keller, blending street style and aristocratic elegance expressed through a symbolic mix of raw materials.

The concept pays homage to the boxes in which Hubert de Givenchy used to deliver his haute couture dresses.

Photo credit: Givenchy London flagship, source: Givenchy website