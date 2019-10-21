Goat expands beyond sneakers

Style platform Goat is expanding beyond sneakers. The company has added apparel and accessories from the world's emerging, contemporary and luxury brands to its platform in its mission to now provide products aside from footwear.

"Goat has always served a community of individuals aspiring to be the greatest," said Eddy Lu, co-founder and CEO of Goat Group. "When we first launched Goat, we focused only on sneakers to ensure we provided the best experience for our customers. Paramount to that was our authentication, product depth and discovery journey. Without these pillars, we would not be able to offer the experience we believe is necessary for someone to find a style that embraces their uniqueness and self expression."

In addition to its current resale model, the platform is now working directly with retailers and boutiques around the world to procure supply at retail price. The brands offered include contemporary labels such as Acne Studios and Maison Margiela, streetwear labels Off-White and Stussy, as well as luxury labels Gucci and Saint Laurent. GOAT has added over 50 new brands to its product catalog with additional brands coming before the end of the year.

"We're only in the infant stages of apparel on Goat," said Daishin Sugano, co-founder and chief product officer of Goat Group. "We're starting with the primary market, but we have plans for resale expansion. We believe in this immense opportunity and are optimally positioned to work with the best brands to tell their stories from the past, present and future."

Founded in 2015 to bring trust to the sneaker community, Goat has a unique positioning between the primary and resale markets. The company is able to surface styles from the past, present and future, delivering authentic product to over 20 million members across 164 countries.

photo: courtesy of GOAT