Grosvenor Europe appoints new leasing team for Liverpool One

Grosvenor Europe, which manages Liverpool One, has appointed a revised leasing team as part of its commitment to support the city’s shopping centre through what it calls a “difficult time”.

The new leasing team will see CBRE acting on the retail leasing, while Savills will act on the food, beverage and leisure leasing, with both working alongside incumbent, Metis Real Estate.

Commenting on the revised team, Alison Clegg, director, asset management, Grosvenor Europe, said in a statement: “To maintain Liverpool One’s success, it is imperative we have the right team to help navigate through the significant changes the industry is facing. The experience, reach and passion demonstrated by CBRE, Savills and Metis is the perfect combination to maintain Liverpool One’s long-term success and vitality.”

This news follows a number of leading UK and international brands signed for new stores at Liverpool One in the first three months of this year, including MAC Cosmetics, Penhaligon’s, Kiehl’s, Virgin Holidays for its largest store in the UK, and premium British sportswear pioneer, Castore , which will open its first store outside of London in Liverpool later this year.

Mark Disney, executive director, retail, CBRE, added: “Liverpool One is one of the best-known and highly regarded mixed-use destinations in Europe. Its positive impact on the region, and UK industry as a whole, is well-documented and we are delighted to be part of the team to move it forward even further.”

Steve Tregenza, co-founder of Metis, commented: “We have been involved in Liverpool One since before construction began, and retaining our brief across all aspects of the leasing is a very proud moment for the business. We will work alongside CBRE and Savills, complementing their expertise with our unique understanding of the destination, the city, and the strong regional operators for whom Liverpool One is perfect.”

Image: courtesy of Grosvenor Europe