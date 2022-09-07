Grosvenor to curate iconic Mayfair townhouse into pop-up boutique

Property developers Grosvenor are behind London’s latest luxury popup, located in one of Mayfair's last remaining Georgian townhouses in Grosvenor Square.

Called The Mayfair Maison, Grosvernor curated a designer concept store featuring British-based designers including Huishan Zhang, Jenny Packham, J&M Davidson, Malone Souliers, Roksanda and jewellery designer Stephen Webster.

The pop-up launches September 23rd as part of Grosvenor’s strategy to create leading retail destinations and experiences and recast the traditional property owner - occupier relationship as a genuine long-term partnership.

According to a press release the townhouse is a A Grade II listed building dating back to 1727. It houses an Italianate frontage and a grand staircase, with collections merchandised across several floors and interiors.

Joanna Lea, Director of Retail, Grosvenor, commented: “In an iconic Mayfair property not often open to the public, we’re showcasing the best of British design in a way that’s accessible to a wider audience.

“The Mayfair Maison is the latest in a line of experiences we’ve created to drive awareness of the many exceptional businesses based here and cement the area’s status as one of the capital’s most exciting retail destinations. It’s also a first for a property owner to create this kind of experience for its occupiers.

“This is the next step in our aim to redefine what it means to be a property owner. By transforming a transactional relationship into a valued partnership that benefits everyone – we want to make the choice of landlord as important as location to a brand.”