Guess focuses on international markets

American clothing brand Guess has decided to venture off into expansion on an international level. Chief executive officer Victor Herrero just confirmed plans to broaden the company’s reach in both Europe and Asia.

The company has done well in both North America and South America, expanding in the past couple of years. Guess hasn’t done as well in Europe and Asia in terms of performance in its third quarter, as reported by WWD. The quarter, which ended October 29, resulted in a total of 9.1 million dollars in net earnings, which is 3.3 million dollars less than previously. However, the company’s revenue rose three percent, totalling 536.3 million dollars. Due to these results, Herrero has confirmed that Guess is expecting to increase its sales in Europe and Asia in the future. According to the publication, projected sales for Europe and Asia would grow, while its sales in America may decline.

Currently, the company has done well in the Americas, as the brand originated in Los Angeles. Known for its iconic, quality jeans, Guess has grown as a staple, iconic brand in America. After recently launching a 35th Anniversary collection, the brand has been able to continue creating unique, high-caliber products. Moving forward,it seems that Guess has plans of increasing sales in all areas on a more global scale, focusing more on international countries.