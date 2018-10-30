Gwyneth Paltrow lifestyle company Goop in breach of UK advertising laws

Goop, the online lifestyle and fashion company founded by Gwyneth Paltrow, may be in breach of UK advertising laws.

The wellness retailer, which opened its first London pop-up in Notting Hill last month, is allegedly in breach of 113 UK standards.

According to the Sunday Times, the Good Thinking Society has accused Goop of endangering the public by providing “potentially dangerous” items related to “unproven” health products, and has submitted its findings to the National Trading Standards and Advertising Standards Authority.

Whilst the ASA cannot interpret or enforce legislation, it is self-regulatory and its code of advertising practice broadly reflects legislation in many instances.

Credit: Goop homepage