Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop to open store and launch print magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop, the online tour de force that started as a weekly lifestyle newsletter and turned into a multi million dollar business, is launching its first stand alone store and print magazine.

The company is due to open a 1,300 sq ft boutique in Los Angeles' upmarket Brentwood Country Mart, where brands like James Perse, Christian Louboutin and multi-brand Calypso and Intermix all have stores.

Goop is further launching its first print magazine and this week debuted its cover photo, which sees Paltrow nude, covered in mud, with an aptly titled header that reads "Earth to Gwyneth."

Not removed from criticism, Goop's fashion products are often depicted as expensive and unnecessary items for the rich and famous, however that criticism has proved short of the company's success, which also sells beauty, homeware and offers lifestyle tips.

Goop's first foray into e-commerce started with a simple white t-shirt that retailed for 90 dollars back in 2012. Of all the 480 items in its current fashion store, the most expensive item in its e-shop is a pink leather jumpsuit by Maison Ullens that retails for 3,240 dollars.

Back in May Goop partnered with Nordstrom in its first major pop-up with a notable retailer.

The new store at Brentwood Country Mart will carry Goop's fashion items as well as those from its collaborations, like a bar cart, daybed and wallpaper created by the store designers Roman And Williams. There will also be shoes in partnership with Christian Louboutin, and other notable designers and brand partnerships are planned for the future.

Conde Nast will publish the magazine, which will be available from 15 September.

Photo credit:Goop Magazine cover, source: Goop.com