H&M Home opens first French store

H&M Home, the design-driven global interior brand of the H&M Group, has opened its first standalone store in France in the heart of Paris.

The new concept store is located on 14, boulevard de Capucines at the corner of rue Scribe in a stunning true Haussmannian-style building that offers high ceilings for a ground floor lounge and an expansive staircase leading to the mezzanine first floor. It also sports chandeliers with warm yellow lighting, oak chevron flooring and beautiful arch windows.

“The store’s decorative and feminine look embrace the Parisian atmosphere and offers a high level of inspiration and services, both in the store environment but also from the store staff, who are able to share tips and creative insights into the home,” explains H&M in a press release.

H&M Home Paris

The new store offers the typical H&M Home assortment of high-quality bed linen and textiles, dinnerware, furniture and lamps as well as contemporary decor and home accessories for every style and room on 724 square metres.

In addition, the Parisian store offers fresh seasonal flowers from in-house florist Bunchery as well as a monogram service, international home delivery and the ability to place online orders directly from the store.

H&M Home Paris

“We are delighted and proud to now open our first standalone store in France, and we look forward to surprise and inspire our customers in Paris. This beautiful store is situated in the most stunning building and with its modern and welcoming environment, it will become a perfect physical complement to our digital presence through social media and e-commerce. We hope our Parisian customers will love it as much as we do,” comments Ida Lindahl, general manager H&M Home.

H&M Home was first launched online as a home-textile concept in 2009 and has since been extended in many markets through more than 400 shop-in-shops and online and since 2018 through standalone concept stores, among them in London, Geneva, Amsterdam and Stockholm.