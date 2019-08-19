H&M Home to open concept store at Birmingham's Bullring

H&M is opening a new H&M home concept store at Birmingham’s Bullring in autumn.

The store will cover approximately 530 square metres and will offer the brand’s “new level of customer service” as well as its full assortment including furniture and lamps. H&M said it will reveal the exact opening date and full details of the products, services and experiences that will be available closer to the opening.

H&M home concept stores were first launched last year across five European markets, with a new 700-square-metre space opening in April 2019 on Regent Street, London.

“It is so exciting that we now enter Birmingham with our new concept and offers. Our concept store is a strong complement to our digital offer and we look forward to present our assortment and concept in more detail closer to the opening,” said Peter Klagsmark, general manager of H&M Home, in a statement.