H&M Home to open London concept store on Regent Street

Swedish giant H&M has announced that it will be opening an H&M Home concept store on at 208 Regent Street in spring 2019. The store is approximately 700 square metres - spanning across two floors - and will showcase the latest products from the full H&M Home assortment, along with a curated selection of pieces from other brands.

First launched earlier this year, the H&M Home concept stores have now spread to five countries, including Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Germany and the UK - with its first stand-alone store in Westfield London.

Commenting on the announcement in a statement, Anders Sjöblom, Managing Director of H&M Home, said: “Our H&M HOME concept stores complement to our digital offering by offering personal service from H&M HOME colleagues, and allowing our customers to interact with the products in an inspirational environment.

“We are investing in a next level customer experience, and we could not have hoped for a better location for our upcoming concept store. We are very proud to be a part of the legendary Regent Street.”

The exact date of the opening will be revealed in the new year.