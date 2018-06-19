H&M’s new discount concept Afound opens online shop

Swedish fashion company H&M opened the first online shop for its new off-price concept Afound a few days ago, on Thursday. However, like the first brick and mortar stores that opened at the same time, the online shop is initially available in Sweden only. Potential customers should therefore be comfortable with navigating the site in Swedish and with prices in Swedish kroner.

“Afound is a marketplace – a style and deal hunting paradise – selling discounted fashion and lifestyle products, with both external and the H&M group’s own brands, offering a wide range of well-known, popular brands for both women and men. Today, Afound is only available in Sweden with a digital marketplace and physical stores. But, we’re hoping to see more of the world soon,“ explains H&M its new concept on the Afound website.

Those visiting afound.com are first asked (in Swedish) to select one of the categories on offer - women, men and home. Women- and menswear is then further divided into new articles, clothes, shoes, bags (sorry, for ladies only), accessories, sportswear and vintage. One can also search for one of Afound’s offered brands from & Other Stories and Alexander McQueen to Weekday and Yeezy.

In Afound’s opening week from 14th to 20 June, there are additional discounts, so-called “Dream Deals”: hand-picked fashion and lifestyle products for ladies and gentlemen at extra discounted prices. However, the price is only valid for 24 hours and the number is limited.

“We pick up key items you can not live without, brand clothes you've been looking for long after and timeless classics you're still dreaming about. Then we lower the price and present our findings for you. Some would call us an outlet, others would say we are heroes of our time,” says Afound.

Currently (Tuesday morning), there is a raincoat from Didriksons in various colours for 299 kroner (25 pounds/33 US dollars) instead of regularly 999 kroner (85 pounds/112 US dollars), or The Cords corduroy pants (corduroy is back!) in charcoal grey, moss green, ash grey, wine red or coffee brown for 199 kroner (17 pounds/22 US dollars) instead of 1299 kroner (110 pounds/145 US dollars). With discounts like these of 70 and 85 percent, respectively, it is worth it to keep an eye on the day’s “Dream Deals”, which are also available for home and furnishing articles.

Apart from Afound’s first brick-and-mortar stores in Stockholm (Drottninggatan 53) and Malmo (Södergatan 28), which opened on 14th and 16th June, respectively, the discount concept plans to open three additional stores in Gothenburg, Skärholmen and Kristianstad later this year and “soon” some outside of Sweden too.

Afound is H&M’s tenth brand after Cos, Cheap Monday, Weekday, Monki, & Other Stories, H&M Home, Arket, /Nyden and namesake brand H&M.

