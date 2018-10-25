H&M to close Cheap Monday London store

Denim brand Cheap Monday, which trades under the moniker No Bullsh*t Jeanswear, is closing its only London store. Operations at its Carnaby Street location will cease as the brand will focus on its main markets and wholesale partners.

According to Draper's, Cheap Monday will close its doors in December, just six years after it opened in 2012.

Parent company H&M bought Cheap Monday in 2008, when they saw potential to develop stores and concepts in other markets, resonated by Cheap Monday's ethos to offer fashion at cheap prices.

Cheap Monday was born out of the Weekday concept as a jeans brand in 2004 and was developed into a brand with full-scale collections the following year. Its first standalone store opened in Copenhagen in November 2008.