H&M to open new concept store in London

Retailer H&M has confirmed it will open a new concept store on Chelsea’s King’s Road in London in spring, offering a new store experience driven by fashion demand.

The concept store will offer the brand’s most fashion-forward products “with elevated styling and trends that reflect the local area and inspire the female customer that shops there”.

Customers can expect premium quality womenswear, beauty, shoes and accessories alongside “personal services and interactive moments,” added H&M in the press release, with in-store experiences exclusive to the King’s Road store.

Henrik Nordvall, country manager of H&M UK & Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be opening our doors on the King’s Road, an area which has long been synonymous with fashion and style. Our new store will offer the H&M customer an experience unique to the area, with curated, trend driven products and a creative, inspiring store design.”

Located at 72 King’s Road, a grade III listed building, the store design will encapsulate the heritage of the building and the surrounding area with high-quality materials to elevate the store experience.

Nordvall added: “London is a global hub of fashion heritage and creativity, so to expand our presence here is a great opportunity, and we are excited to be able to further engage with our customers in new, innovative and creative ways.

“The King’s Road store will be a place for interactive moments, enabling customers to develop an affinity with our brand that goes beyond our products and really speaks to the fashion heritage of the local area.”