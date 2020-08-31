Halloween 2020 searches surge in the UK

Online marketplace, Notonthehighstreet, has revealed an 889 percent increase in searches for Halloween.

There are 5,000 small businesses on Notonthehighstreet and the company is hoping this surge in searches brings opportunity for small businesses across the UK, as consumers are entering a new mindset ahead of Christmas.

Leanne Osborne, commercial director of Notonthehighstreet, said in a statement: "With Halloween falling on a Saturday this year and the pandemic forcing us to look at alternative options to the traditional trick or treating, Notonthehighstreet has seen a huge spike in interest in all things connected to 31 October, and predict that Halloween 2020 will be the biggest ever.

“This year searches began in early August as customers are planning further ahead for special occasions and celebrating key dates in the diary with loved ones at home.”

In the UK, an estimated 39 million people dressed up for Halloween last year, spending a total of 510 million pounds on costumes, according to UK charity, Fairyland Trust.