Hammerson unveils next stage of Grand Central transformation

British property group Hammerson has announced the next stage of the upgrade of Grand Central’s New Street Mall in Birmingham.

The second phase of the 2 million pound transformation will upgrade the key link to New Street and Stephenson Place and create an “enhanced sense of arrival” in Grand Central with a new double-height atrium set to be completed this spring.

The next phase follows the completion in November of an innovative lighting installation in the ceiling of Grand Central, new seating, and pilaster treatments to revitalise the destination’s storefronts.

Jon Wynne, senior asset manager at Hammerson, said in a statement: “Across our portfolio, we’re always looking for ways to make our destinations even more vibrant and engaging. New Street Mall forms a crucial entrance to Grand Central and Birmingham New Street station, and our investment will enable us to deliver an even better experience for consumers.”