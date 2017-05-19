Hammerson unveils plans for 1.4 billion Brent Cross redevelopment

Hammerson and Standard Life Investments submitted a detailed planning application to Barnet Council for the 1.4 billion pound redevelopment of Brent Cross Shopping Centre in London on Friday.

The new plans include the refurbishment and extension of the shopping centre which will see more than 200 new retail stores, 60 restaurants, a cinema, hotel accommodation, a new town square, an enlarged bus station as well as improved public spaces. The redevelopment sees Brent Cross doubling its retail space to close to 2 million square feet.

“Our plans for Brent Cross London are progressive and ambitious. We are in discussions with a breadth of retail and leisure brands who are equally excited at becoming part of north London’s premier shopping centre," said James Stevens, Head of UK Development, Standard Life Investments.

The proposed redevelopment, designed by architects Callison RTKL and Champan Taylor, is set to see Brent Cross Shopping Centre feature a new Marks & Spencer anchor store in addition to John Lewis and Fenwick. All three department stores are said to have been part of the original Brent Cross, which has been credited with revolutionizing retail when it first opened its door in 1976.

The new living bridge, green landscaped boulevard also offer improved public spaces to the area, as the 41-year-old shopping centre will be transformed into a world-class, retail led destination. Depending on planning consent, preliminary work on the redevelopment could start as early as summer 2018.

Peter Cole, Chief Investment Officer for Hammerson said: “This marks another significant milestone in the transformation of Brent Cross. We will create a world-class retail destination that will be the catalyst for a new and vibrant quarter. Brent Cross has been an iconic part of retail for more than 40 years and our plans seek to ensure that it continues to define the next generation of retail in London”.

Photos: via Brent Cross London