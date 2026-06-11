Happy bed × A fish named Fred: The Boldest Catch for Your Bedroom

It starts with something simple: wanting your bedroom to feel good the moment you walk in. Not just comfortable, but warm. Personal. A space with atmosphere, character and a style that feels like your own.

And that is exactly where comfort and character come together.

The collaboration between HappyBed x A fish named Fred combines the softness and comfort HappyBed is known for with the playful energy and bold personality of Fred. Think rich fabrics, expressive prints and details that instantly bring more life into the room, while still keeping the calm and comfort a bedroom should have.

Fred is no longer only in your wardrobe, now also in your bedroom. Sleep tight. Dream bold.

Credits: A fish named Fred

Many bedrooms today focus on calm tones and simplicity, which can create a beautiful and relaxing atmosphere. But adding a little more colour and personality can completely change the feeling of a space. It makes a room feel warmer, more inviting and more memorable.

And that is exactly the feeling this collaboration creates.

The bedding feels soft and premium, while the designs add just enough character to make the room stand out without overwhelming it. Stylish enough to elevate the interior, comfortable enough to never want to leave the bed in the morning.

To complete the look, the pillowcases are also available separately, making it easy to mix, match and add a subtle touch of Fred to any bedroom.

It almost feels like bringing fashion into the bedroom, in the best possible way.

Credits: A fish named Fred

The collaboration also reflects how closely fashion and interior are starting to connect. People no longer only want products that function well. They want products with feeling. Products that say something about who they are.

That is why this collection is about more than simply sleeping. It is about creating a bedroom that feels expressive, comfortable and full of personality.

The collection features three signature Fred prints available through A fish named Fred, alongside an extended range of ten exclusive designs created together with HappyBed.

Now going to bed with Fred suddenly sounds like a very good idea.

So whether you are looking to add a subtle touch of Fred or go fully bold in the bedroom, the full collection is waiting to be discovered.

Sleep Happy. Sleep Fred.

Credits: A fish named Fred