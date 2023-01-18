Harrods is painted in dots in latest Louis Vuitton x Kusama collaboration

Luxury department store Harrods is taking experiential retailing to a new level with its latest transformation featuring Louis Vuitton and artist Yayoi Kusama’s collaboration.

Ms Kusama, a Japanese octogenarian, is famous for her use of dots, installations and sculptures, which for this project has not only covered Louis Vuitton handbags, but also the department store’s Knightsbridge façade.

In a statement Harrods said continuing a long legacy of patronship for the arts, "Louis Vuitton writes the second chapter in its partnership with revolutionary Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama – 10 years after they first joined forces."

This time, Harrods is the stage for a collection that symbolises the Maison’s most extensive collaboration with a fine artist to date. Brimming with joyful colour and print, it sees womenswear, menswear, accessories and even fragrance splashed with Kusama’s recognisable painted dots.

The result is a technicolour explosion of painted dots, including an immersive infinity room pop-up and a takeover of the department store’s exhibition windows.