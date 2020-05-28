Harrods to open outlet in Westfield to clear inventory and ensure safety

Luxury department store Harrods is to open an outlet in Westfield as it prepares to make space for the new season. The outlet will hold its summer stock to enable the Knightsbridge store to merchandise the new collections and avoid crowds of shoppers.

Harrods, like most retailers, holds large volumes of inventory that it wasn’t able to sell during the lockdown. The Knightsbridge store is due to open on June 15th, when government enforced restrictions will be eased.

Due to popularity of its sale, Harrods said its Grade II-listed building was unable to host the seasonal sale with social distancing measures in place.

The department store is taking measures to ensure customer safety, including footfall monitoring technology to limit capacity in-store and ensure social distancing can be maintained. Clear signage will direct customers and employees safely around the store, and specific doors will be designated for entering and exiting the building. Furthermore, an enhanced cleaning program has been introduced, including hand sanitiser stations established across the store and at the entrance and exit points.

Harrods managing director Michael Ward said: “In the new world in which we find ourselves, the economy needs businesses willing to look at its business model and current operations and think differently to enable growth, while protecting its customers and employees.”

“Our focus has been on getting our Knightsbridge store back to what it does best; serving our customers, supporting our brand partners and bringing new and exciting experiences to those who pass through our doors.”

“Harrods Outlet allows us to enable better social distancing across a larger footprint, move towards the new season decisively and confidently, and retail in a responsible way. Harrods has always sought to find creative solutions and has never been afraid to take the unexpected route”.

Keith Mabbett, director of leasing UK and Italy at Westfield owner Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, said: “It has been extremely exciting for our team to work on developing a unique store that will host the launch of Harrods Outlet in July.”

“Whilst we redesign the flow and layout of our centres to adapt to new guidelines for their reopening on 15 June, creating a two-story luxury store that responds specifically to the changes we face is a very exciting concept for us.”

Image via Harrods website