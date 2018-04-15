Harrods unveils charity shop, Fashion Re-told

London - Luxury department store Harrods is to launch a charity pop-up boutique, with proceeds going to the NSPCC, a charity who’s mission aims to end child abuse in the UK and Channel Islands.

The temporary boutique, located adjacent to Harrods with a space loaned by Cadogan Estates, is called Fashion Re-told and will sell luxury brans such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Mulberry and Loewe. Prices range from 100 to 200 pounds and include one-off items, mixing high-end brands and accessories.

The boutique will be volunteered by staff from Harrods and the NSPCC, with all proceeds to go the charity minus costs incurred by Harrods and Cadogan estates.

“If you walked past you’d think it is a designer fashion shop,” Harrods managing director Michael Ward said. If Harrods does it, Harrods does it properly… No one would ever think of Harrods running a charity shop, it’s a very British thing that foreign brands can’t really do. It’s all about having a bit of fun, making it lighthearted.”

NSPCC deputy director of fundraising Claire Hoyle added: “We’d like to thank Harrods for being so committed to their partnership with us and Cadogan for a stunning space.”

Photo credit: Harrods by DAVID ILIFF, license: CC-BY-SA 3.0, source Wikipedia