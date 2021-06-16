Harvey Nichols to launch childrenswear department

Luxury department store Harvey Nichols is launching childrenswear in selected stores and online, catering for newborn, baby, kids and teens.

Childrenswear will launch online from June 24 and at its Knightbridge flagship, Manchester, Leeds and Edinburgh stores from July.

The brands to be stocked include international and contemporary brands Givenchy, Balmain, Chloé, Stella McCartney and Zimmermann, alongside streetwear and casual brands including Moschino, Kenzo and Basicforkidz. There will also be footwear from Golden Goose, Veja and Axel Arigato.

The new childrenswear department aims to create “the ultimate go-to destination for luxury children’s fashion, everyday essentials and gifting,” said the retailer in a statement.

Laura Larbalestier, group fashion buying director, said: “We are really excited to be launching childrenswear at Harvey Nichols. This is a natural evolution for us and we’re confident that the range of mini-me clothes from international brands including Balmain and Givenchy through to more contemporary labels such as Basicforkidz, will really resonate with our customers.

“We have created the ultimate curated destination for childrenswear, which we’re sure will be enjoyed by parents and children alike.”