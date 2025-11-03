Hoff consolidates its European expansion with its first store in Amsterdam

Spanish footwear brand Hoff has formalised its registration with the Netherlands Chamber of Commerce, a first move ahead of the opening of its first store in Amsterdam during the first quarter of 2026.

The move consolidates the brand's progress within its international expansion plan in Northern Europe. This market is gaining importance in its global roadmap.

The new point-of-sale is expected to be located at 24 Leidsestraat, one of the busiest shopping thoroughfares in the centre of the Dutch capital. This location attracts both local consumers and international tourists. It is home to established global brands and emerging lifestyle concepts, aligning with Hoff's positioning in the “accessible premium” segment.

Benelux market, a strategic axis

The move into Amsterdam is part of a broader growth strategy for the Benelux market. The region is considered “a strategic axis due to its high urban density, purchasing power and affinity with contemporary European design,” as the company previously told FashionUnited. This follows its entry into Belgium with the support of strategic consultancy Newmark.

Hoff is now moving to strengthen its position in northern Europe by investing in its own retail space.

Spanish design gains ground in dutch retail

On Leidsestraat, the brand will be located near other Spanish brands such as Cold Culture and the second TwoJeys store in the city. It will also be a few metres from the Nude Project flagship in the Dutch capital. This network of brands reinforces the growing presence of Spanish design in the Dutch retail scene. Other brands present include Bimba y Lola; Alohas; Meller; and soon, Laagam.

The news comes at a busy time for the brand, which was founded in 2017. It follows the inauguration of its first flagship store in Madrid just a few days ago. The space covers over 700 square metres on Velázquez street and is designed as an experiential hub with a café, art pieces and a repair workshop.

Additionally, David Tourniaire-Beauciel, former footwear designer at Balenciaga, has been appointed as the new design director of Hoff.