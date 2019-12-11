Hugo Boss opens store at Silverburn

Hugo Boss has added to its UK portfolio of stores with the opening of a new space at Silverburn shopping centre in Pollok, Glasgow.

The 3,200-square-foot stand-alone store showcases Boss tailoring, alongside casual and athleisure styles.

Iain Mitchell, UK Commercial Director at Hammerson, said in a statement: “When it comes to fashion, across our portfolio we’re looking for brands that offer a differentiated product, and really meet a local demand. The new Boss store is a great example of that, as it not only introduces Boss fantastic range of products to the destination, it also adds to the broader luxury offer at Silverburn.

“As with the rest of our portfolio, we’ve worked hard at Silverburn to step up the brand mix and introduce new and exciting brands with a fresh, exciting offer, and you can see that with Waterstones and local pancake operator Stack & Still, both of which opened this year.”