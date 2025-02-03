In Pictures: A look into Abercrombie & Fitch’s new Oxford Street and Covent Garden stores

Abercrombie & Fitch has unveiled two new stores in London, located in the central shopping destinations of Oxford Street and Covent Garden. The sites house what the brand says are "updated, engaging spaces integrated with omnichannel shopping capabilities”, bringing together both digital and physical features.

A new distinct addition to the Oxford Street store is the inclusion of a bookable, private lounge with a personal fitting room and dedicated checkout space, reflecting the brand’s efforts of establishing a more premium retail setting. This was echoed in a statement from MD of EMEA, Scott Clarke-Bryan, who said: “Establishing an elevated presence at these iconic shopping destinations is a great way to engage with our customer as we continue to grow Abercrombie in London.”

Each store will house a variety of key product categories, including the brand’s Best Dressed Collection, the Collins suit line and Abercrombie’s athleisure brand, Your Personal Best (YPB) which has been introduced to the retail network and will thus also be available to purchase.

Covent Garden store

Abercrombie & Fitch Covent Garden. Credits: Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch Covent Garden. Credits: Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch Covent Garden. Credits: Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch Covent Garden. Credits: Abercrombie & Fitch.

Oxford Street store

Abercrombie & Fitch Oxford Street. Credits: Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch Oxford Street. Credits: Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch Oxford Street. Credits: Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch Oxford Street. Credits: Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch Oxford Street. Credits: Abercrombie & Fitch.