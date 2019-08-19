In pictures: Ganni lands in UK with London flagship

Danish fashion brand Ganni has made its UK brick-and-mortar debut with the opening of a 2,750-square-foot store at 36 Beak Street in Soho, London.

The London flagship is part of Ganni’s global expansion and comes just months after the brand announced it would be opening two US flagship stores in New York and Los Angeles this autumn.

To celebrate the opening, the brand is stocking three exclusive London styles available only for their UK customers.

The flagship store has also been designed with sustainability in mind, featuring display podiums crafted from recycled plastic waste and trays made from pressed fabrics. The brand’s new garment take back scheme is also part of the new store, allowing customers to drop off unwanted clothing and shoes from any brand, in whatever condition, to the boxes in-store. Ganni will then donate any take back textile profits to I:CO circularity research projects.

The scheme is part of the Scandi brand’s sustainability strategy, which has seen over 30 initiatives launched to date. In 2017, Ganni signed the Global Fashion Agenda Circularity Commitment to help accelerate towards a circular approach to their business and global operations by 2020.

“Opening a Ganni store in London is a dream come true, it’s a city that has always had my heart - I’ve been coming to the city for inspiration since I was a teenager,” Ditte Reffstrup, creative director of Ganni, said in a statement.

“It was my first big city experience, coming from a small town in Northern Denmark, my whole world cracked open. There’s nothing like people-watching in London and I’ve always been in love with the Britpop culture. It’s always been our mission to create a Copenhagen-based brand with global ambitions and share our Scandi 2.0 sense of style with the world. Now with Ganni Beak Street, it feels like it’s all starting to happen.”