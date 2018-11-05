In pictures: UK menswear brand Universal Works opens second London store

UK menswear brand Universal Works has opened its second London store, and this time it's slap bang in the middle of the long-awaited Coal Drops Yard development.

Commenting on the opening of the new store in a statement, David Keyte, founder of Universal Works, said: “We champion skilled, small-scale production and produce garments in the right place, both in the UK and overseas, working only with factories we trust, admire and are proud to be associated with.”

Keyte continued: “Just as important as the garments we create is the shopping experience. It’s important to us that this is an enjoyable process for our customers and that’s not just while they are in our stores, but also where they are located. We choose to be in vibrant areas that are full of energy and culture which is why Soho and Kings Cross are perfect for us.”

The new store was created with the help of London-based architecture studio MUTT. "[We have] worked closely with Universal Works to develop an architectural language for their stores, beginning with an exciting new store at Coal Drops Yard, Kings Cross," said MUTT in a statement. "The approach centres on three key facets of the brand: the context, the crafted and the personal."

The new Coal Drops Yard development is situated in the Heart of Kings Cross, and is the home to 50 new stores, including Fred Perry, Paul Smith, Christopher Raeburn, and Wolf & Badger.

Photo credit: Universal Works