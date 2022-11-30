Independent retailers to be in the spotlight on Small Business Saturday

This Saturday the UK’s small businesses will be celebrated and put in the spotlight. After the retail frenzy of Black Friday, Cyber Monday and a focus on discounted goods, Small Business Saturday offers an antidote to corporate shopping, shining a light on the UK’s many small businesses and independent retailers.

Now in its 10th year, Small Business Saturday is a grassroots, non-commercial campaign that encourages consumers to shop locally and show up for independent stores in their communities. Its mission is to support and celebrate the UK’s 5.6 million small businesses, particularly as they face mounting economic challenges over the winter. Held the first Saturday of December, any small company can get involved, whether they are a family business, local shop, online business, wholesaler, business service or small manufacturer.

The initiative was first launched in the US in 2010, and two years later in in the UK. The campaign has grown significantly year on year encouraging millions to shop small, and is sponsored by American Express, a company with a long history of championing the high street.

Supporting local and smaller businesses

"We brought Small Business Saturday to the UK ten years ago as there was a huge need to celebrate the amazing achievements of the fantastic small business community and offer them support through a raft of challenges, and this mission could not be truer or more vital today,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, Director of Small Business Saturday UK.

"With small businesses facing incredibly tough times, and many still recovering from the pandemic, it is absolutely critical that the nation gets behind these businesses."

Small Business Saturday attracts huge attention on the day itself, with an impact that lasts all year. Last year the campaign trended at number one in the UK on Twitter, with the Prime Minister, leader of the opposition and the Mayor of London among those publicly supporting the campaign. Over 90 percent of local councils also supported the campaign.

Dan Edelman, General Manager, UK Merchant Services at American Express said: “This year’s SmallBiz100 showcases the dynamism and determination at the heart of the UK’s small businesses. We’re proud to champion them through Small Business Saturday as well as our Shop Small campaign, returning this winter, which incentivises our Cardmembers to spend with local independent venues, right across the country. This year we’re celebrating the 10th anniversary of this vital campaign and look forward to shining a spotlight on small businesses and the dedicated people running them."