Inditex enters Iraq amid surging regional tensions

Madrid – Fate has seen the culmination of a major strategic goal for Spanish fashion giant Inditex coincide with one of the most volatile periods of instability in the Middle East. Despite the outbreak of military conflict between Iran and a coalition of the US and Israel, Inditex has officially entered Iraq—its 98th physical and 215th online market.

The move was first signaled nearly a year ago by CEO Óscar García Maceiras during the 2024 annual results presentation. He designated the 2025 financial year (February 1, 2025 – January 31, 2026) for the group’s Iraqi debut. Originally slated for October 2024, the launch was tethered to the opening of the Iraq Mall in Baghdad, which finally opened its doors on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

Exterior of the Iraq Mall, Baghdad, Iraq. Credits: Azadea.

“We face 2025 with optimism,” Maceiras stated last March, noting that the company “maintains the ambition to continue on the path of efficient, profitable and responsible growth.” He emphasized that the group’s formula remains “continuously adapting to our customers' needs and executing a range of highly innovative projects.” By the July 15 Annual General Meeting, Maceiras confirmed that “all our brands will open their first stores in Iraq,” expressing the group's "excitement" for the expansion.

A landmark launch at the Iraq Mall

Located in Baghdad’s Al-Dora district and owned by businessman Hassan Al-Lami, the Iraq Mall is a titan of regional retail. Spanning over 550,000 square metres, the complex houses over 1,000 stores and a 23-storey mixed-use tower. According to Iraqi News, the mall currently employs 4,000 people, a figure expected to scale to 50,000 at full capacity.

Inditex’s core brands—Zara, Zara Home, Oysho, Massimo Dutti, Lefties, and Bershka—commenced operations on Friday, February 27. The physical openings were synchronized with the launch of their respective e-commerce sites. This milestone occurred just hours before the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran.

Opening ceremony for the Zara store in the Iraq Mall, Baghdad, Iraq. Credits: Azadea.

Lefties store in the Iraq Mall, Baghdad, Iraq. Credits: Azadea.

Oysho store in the Iraq Mall, Baghdad, Iraq. Credits: Azadea.

The expansion is managed via Inditex’s strategic regional partner, the Lebanon-based Azadea Group. Azadea is linked to the Emirati Daher Group, which famously acquired Inditex’s Russian business following its 2022 exit.

Inditex joins an international roster at the mall that includes Lacoste, Skechers, Boggi Milano, and fellow Spanish retailers Mango and Punt Roma.

Zara store in the Iraq Mall, Baghdad, Iraq. Credits: Azadea.

“We are proud to announce the grand opening of our stores in Iraq Mall, marking an exciting new chapter for Azadea Group,” the partner company announced on February 27. “This milestone reflects our commitment to growth, innovation and delivering exceptional shopping experiences... Your dedication, passion and teamwork made this vision a reality.”

While Inditex has achieved its strategic objective ahead of its March 11 annual results presentation, the achievement remains shadowed by the sudden escalation of geopolitical conflict across the territory.