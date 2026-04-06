Inditex expands "Zara Man" concept with new Berlin location

Madrid – Inditex continues to advance its careful segmentation strategy for Zara with the opening of a new store in Berlin. The store is exclusively dedicated to showcasing and selling its menswear collection. This type of store was renewed and relaunched by the flagship fashion brand of the group, chaired by Marta Ortega, in November 2024. This followed the closure of all stores that had previously been exclusively dedicated to Zara's menswear offering.

Óscar García Maceiras, chief executive officer of Inditex, made this announcement on March 11. During the official presentation of the Spanish fashion multinational's accounts for the 2025 fiscal year, he revealed one of the company's main initiatives for the new year of 2026. The plan is to continue driving the growth of a network of dedicated stores for Zara's menswear collections. The chief executive officer of Inditex noted that these openings are not just part of the growth and expansion strategies for the group's various chains in key markets. Instead, they are initiatives designed to strengthen ties and energise connections with its growing customer community. This places the openings of this specific type of store squarely within the segmentation strategies of the group's largest chain by turnover, aiming to further fuel its growth.

Zara Man store in the Mall Of Berlin shopping centre in Berlin, Germany. Credits: Zara.

“I will dedicate the next few minutes to sharing with you some of the main projects and initiatives for the year, which aim to continue strengthening some of the key elements of our business model, such as innovation, diversification and flexibility,” the chief executive officer of Inditex announced by way of introduction. Based on this framework, “we continue to innovate to improve the experience in our stores” in 2026. As part of this commitment, this year “we will continue to devise new ways of interacting with our customers”. Maceiras added, “in 2026 we will continue to explore exclusive menswear spaces, in line with the Zara Man stores we opened throughout 2025 in cities like Osaka”. Less than a month after these words were spoken, they have already taken on meaning with the inauguration of the first Zara Man store in Berlin.

With 700 square metres, and a separate entrance for Zara Athleticz

Located inside the central and always busy Mall Of Berlin shopping centre in the Mitte district of the German capital, the store is just a few hundred steps from symbolic city landmarks such as the Brandenburg Gate, the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, the Bundesrat and the historic Potsdamer Platz. The store has more than 700 square metres of retail space. This space is structured over a total of two floors and is accessed directly from inside the Berlin shopping centre.

Zara Man store in the Mall Of Berlin shopping centre in Berlin, Germany. Credits: Zara.

Zara Man store in the Mall Of Berlin shopping centre in Berlin, Germany. Credits: Zara.

Zara Man store in the Mall Of Berlin shopping centre in Berlin, Germany. Credits: Zara.

Following the store concept that the chain has already implemented for this specific type of Zara Man establishment, the Berlin store space is “encapsulated” in different environments. After the concept's relaunch in Madrid in November 2024, it has already been implemented in cities and regions such as Zurich, California, Rome and Osaka. These open, interconnected atmospheres flow into one another. Zara's interior design and architecture team, responsible for the spatial concept of this Zara Man store in Berlin, has given a leading role to both the materiality defining each environment and the natural light. The connection between the interior and exterior of the store is enhanced by the glass façade and large openings through which the centre opens onto Leipziger Platz. This is a point in the city of Berlin where the centre has one of its entrances, right next to where this Zara Man store has opened.

Taking a (virtual) tour, the store opens to the public from the ground floor of the Mall Of Berlin shopping centre. It immediately showcases the design codes that distinguish its spatial concept, articulated under deep black ceilings and dark wood and glass frames, which contrast with the warm light and white walls dominating the different rooms. These spaces display Zara's formalwear and “Origins” line collections. The upper floor houses the more youthful Zara menswear lines, alongside a dedicated area for footwear, bags and other accessories, and another for the sportswear collections from the “Zara Athleticz” line. These spaces are differentiated from the rest of the store's environments through the use of light-coloured woods. For the Athleticz area, stainless steel is predominantly used for both decorative elements and display furniture. This materiality aims to accentuate an industrial aesthetic that aligns with the dynamic character of this Zara sportswear line. Its visibility and unique character within the chain's commercial offering are further emphasised in this store by providing an independent entrance connecting the Zara Athleticz area directly to the shopping centre, in addition to an internal connection with the rest of the boutique.

Zara Man store in the Mall Of Berlin shopping centre in Berlin, Germany. Credits: Zara.

Zara Man store in the Mall Of Berlin shopping centre in Berlin, Germany. Credits: Zara.

Zara Man store in the Mall Of Berlin shopping centre in Berlin, Germany. Credits: Zara.

Beyond these spatial features and the varied commercial offering with which this latest Zara Man store has opened in Berlin, the establishment offers an integrated physical and online shopping experience, following the omnichannel model that Inditex's various fashion chains have adopted. For this purpose, the chain offers its customers services such as real-time inventory checks for the Mall Of Berlin store, in-store product location, and a two-hour click and collect service for online orders. The boutique is equipped with assisted checkouts, a specific counter for returns, and has implemented the latest energy efficiency technologies from the Inditex group through its connection to its internal Inergy platform.

“This new boutique marks an important milestone for the brand” in Germany as a whole, “by presenting an exclusive retail space for menswear,” Zara's management emphasised in a statement. “Designed by Zara's architecture studio, the store has been conceived to create a seamless and immersive shopping experience,” offering “a wide range of Zara Man collections, with dedicated sections for footwear and bags, as well as special collections like Zara Origins and Athleticz.” This is all set within a carefully curated atmosphere that “unfolds through a sequence of open and interconnected spaces, enhanced by an open façade that allows abundant natural light to enter.” “The design,” with its “series of differentiated spaces,” and “with its own identity,” they added, “reflects Zara's latest concept for ‘Zara Man’ boutiques, presenting a refined and contemporary environment where architecture, materials and product come together to offer a unique shopping experience.”

Strong commitment to the German market

While the opening completes the growing and specially curated retail network of exclusive Zara Man stores already open in Madrid, Zurich, California, Rome and Osaka, it also adds to the German market's retail network. At the close of the 2025 financial year, this network reached 128 stores. This figure is an increase of 16 stores from the 112 the group operated at the end of the 2024 financial year. The net changes throughout the year included stores from its chains: Zara (-1 store, to 61); Pull&Bear (+3, to 21); Bershka (+5 stores, to 24); Stradivarius (+7 stores, to 11); and Oysho (+2 first openings in 2025). Added to these are the stable store numbers for Zara Home (four stores) and Massimo Dutti (five stores). This leaves Lefties as the only one of Inditex's eight main chains still without a presence in the German market.

In summary Zara has inaugurated its first exclusive Zara Man menswear store in Berlin as part of its global segmentation and expansion strategy.

The new store, located in the Mall Of Berlin shopping centre, has more than 700 square metres distributed over two floors, with an interior design that integrates different environments and a separate entrance for the “Zara Athleticz” line.

The establishment offers an omnichannel shopping experience, integrating online and physical services. It joins the growing network of Zara Man stores that have opened since November 2024 in Madrid, Zurich, California, Rome and Osaka, reinforcing Inditex's commitment to the German market.