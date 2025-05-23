Inditex strengthens presence on Oxford Street with Massimo Dutti and Oysho

Madrid – Oxford Street is where you can truly feel the beat and pulse of the UK capital’s authentic commercial activity. It is the city's main commercial artery and one of the most vibrant shopping streets in the world. Spanish fashion multinational Inditex has just revamped its image and offering there. It has reopened the flagship store of its Massimo Dutti brand and opened a new Oysho store.

The Massimo Dutti store that has now opened its doors on Oxford Street is located exactly where it had been since the early 2010s. Around that time, the “premium” fashion chain of the Spanish fashion multinational Inditex began occupying a strategic retail space at 315-319 Oxford Street in London's Mayfair district, in the City of Westminster. This space is especially well located on this shopping avenue, just a few steps from the Zara flagship store, the group's main fashion chain, and between Bond Street and Oxford Circus underground stations, at the intersection of Oxford Street and Regent Street, another of London's main and most emblematic shopping streets.

Massimo Dutti store at 315-319 Oxford Street, London, UK. Credits: Massimo Dutti.

As a good example and reflection of the especially strategic position that the British market occupies, and especially London as the country's capital, within the Spanish company's plans, Inditex currently has nine Massimo Dutti boutiques within the Greater London area. Among these, the chain's stores on Regent Street and Oxford Street stand out for their central location in the heart of the city. Both stores are dedicated to both menswear and womenswear. The latter has undergone a thorough renovation process to fully implement the latest shopping experience and the new store model linked to it, from the Spanish fashion chain. This experience and model follow the guidelines that the chain presented at the end of 2023, from the reopening of its flagship store on the Champs-Élysées in Paris. Its most representative recent example includes the store model that Massimo Dutti exhibited since the opening of its store in Miami. This space opened in November 2024, and with it, the chain ended up signing its return to the physical retail scene in the US.

To celebrate this reopening and the implementation of this new Massimo Dutti store model in its emblematic boutique in central London, the fashion chain has signed a unique collaboration with the London-based magazine Monocle, which has an international profile and reach. Massimo Dutti has developed and deployed a “pop-up” space with the magazine from this renovated Oxford Street store. It is a kind of corner from which, on the occasion of the store's reopening, they were in charge of dispensing speciality coffees, as well as a printed and special edition of the “The London Edit” section of Monocle magazine. This paper publication, with the latest news and events taking place on the London scene, seemed to complete this other guide to travel and experiences that Inditex has created of London. This second case is through those experiential and digital guides that can be consulted from the new “Travel Mode” of Zara, the Spanish multinational's main chain.

Pop-up Massimo Dutti x Monocle, in the Massimo Dutti store on Oxford Street, London, UK. Credits: Massimo Dutti.

“To celebrate the reopening of our Oxford Street flagship, we have joined forces with Monocle to offer a refined version of the London experience”, with “a Monocle pop-up” that has been installed “in the newly renovated store, bringing the characteristic spirit of the cafés directly to our space”. As a result of this action, Massimo Dutti detailed that “only today, visitors have been able to enjoy a coffee, chat and copies of ‘The London Edit’, a carefully curated newspaper highlighting the capital's cultural and design destinations”.

New Oysho store

As for Oysho, Inditex's sportswear chain has now finally landed in the heart of London with the opening of its first high street store in the city centre. With this establishment, Oysho continues to advance its strategic plan for international growth. It adds its third point of sale in the UK capital, incorporating this new Oxford Street store to those already in the Westfield White City and Westfield Stratford City shopping centres, to the east and west, respectively, of the extremes of the urban layout of the city of London.

With an area of 645 square metres, of which 430 square metres have been allocated to retail space, the new Oysho store is located next door to the renovated Massimo Dutti store with which we started this publication. It is in the same retail space that had been occupied by the Inditex brand, Pull&Bear. Last April, the young fashion chain relocated within Oxford Street with the opening of a new store of larger size, a little further up from Oxford Circus, at 207-213 Oxford Street. It finally said goodbye to its old location, where the refurbishment work was already underway to make way for this new Oysho store.

Oysho store at 315-319 Oxford Street, London, UK. Credits: Oysho.

Structured around a total of three floors in height, each of them has been designed to offer its own shopping experience, adapted to the needs of specific audiences, although always under the feeling of being part of a whole and of the same store. In response, the ground floor and street-level access has been dedicated to housing the chain's athleisure and running collections, bearing in mind that these are its most popular and representative lines. From this floor there is access to an upper floor, where the latest proposals from the Oysho's ‘Club’ collections, timeless basics, leggings and tops have been arranged. Finally, there is a -1 floor dedicated to displaying a selection of the brand's accessories. These items will be located next to a service area that includes the fitting room area, self-checkout tills and a personalised service area.

All these environments, like the rest of the spaces and places in the store, have been built from the foundations of the Oysho store model. On this occasion, it is characterised by a warm, fluid and light-filled atmosphere, where neutral and light tones prevail, with microcement-plastered walls, whose textures combine and dialogue with those provided to the space by the limestone floors, brick and wood murals, and the pavés walls that contribute to further accentuate the presence of light inside the space, and with its warm and enveloping atmosphere.

“With this new opening, Oysho continues to strengthen its proposal in the sportswear and lifestyle segment, betting on innovation in the design of spaces and a careful customer experience," the chain emphasised through a note. From these statements, they openly point to the “experientiality” that the store will also offer, as one more point of connection between the London customer and Oysho. This connection will be emphasised from the different “community” initiatives that Oysho is already trying to build in the UK through its “Oysho Community” project.

This is a programme that provides access to training and all kinds of different events. The “offline” counterpart complements the “Oysho Training” initiative that the chain makes available to all sports lovers from its own official application, already available in more than 27 countries and in nine languages. This is a good example of the international vocation that the chain continues to have when developing its different initiatives. The brand has two major openings planned this year in key European markets such as Germany and the Netherlands. From these, it will thus reinforce its “international positioning in locations with high potential”.