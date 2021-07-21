Inside Burberry’s new Sloane Street flagship store

Burberry has announced the opening of its flagship store at No. 1 Sloane Street in London - the first of its flagships to feature the brand’s new global design concept.

Designed in collaboration with architect Vincenzo De Cotiis, the store juxtaposes brutalist elements with luxurious materials to create “a distinctly modern feel”.

The 857 square metre store spans three floors: the ground floor showcases the full range of Burberry’s accessories and also features a standalone framed square unit to spotlight seasonal displays, while the first and second floors are dedicated to womenswear and menswear, respectively.

The store, which spans ten rooms in total, features display fixtures and plinths constructed in a variety of textures from concrete to ceramics to high-gloss finishes. The colour scheme reflects the label’s iconic beige, black, white and red check, while the brand’s pattern itself is reinterpreted in the gridded ceiling’s mirrored zones.

The British luxury label’s CEO Marco Gobbetti said the new store is a “manifestation of all that is Burberry: authentic, bold, elevated, with creativity at its core”.

“An iconic destination in the heart of Knightsbridge, London, it is the first to carry our new global store concept, providing a uniquely British luxury setting for our local and international customers to explore our brand and products,” he said in a release.

The location of the store - in the heart of London on The Knightsbridge Estate’s new development within the SW1 postcode - also holds significant importance to the brand: Founder Thomas Burberry opened his first London store in the SW1 area 130 years ago. Today, it remains the home of the brand’s global headquarters.

Burberry also announced it would open three more flagships featuring its new design concept over the next 12 months: at Plaza 66 in Shanghai, on Rue Saint-Honoré in Paris and on Bond Street, London.