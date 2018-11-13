Inside Stance’s debut UK store

Premium basic apparel brand Stance has opened its first bricks-and-mortar store outside of the US in Covent Garden on Neal Street.

Rich Philip, director of marketing at Stance Europe, said in a statement: “Opening our first flagship store in Europe has been a huge adventure and we are thrilled to finally bring Stance to a whole new customer base in the UK.

“It’s already clear that we made the right decision choosing Neal Street in Covent Garden for our debut location, and are excited for where this opportunity will take our brand.”

The 2,044 square foot store, located at 3 Neal Street has been designed by an in-house team and spans two floors, with the ground floor level showcasing the brand’s range of popular products including socks, underwear and the launch of their duel-gender t-shirt range.

The store interior includes core brand elements including artwork created by global Punks & and Poets, Stance’s athlete and ambassador community.

In addition to the retail store, Stance has plans to transform the basement level into a gallery and event space, which will open in early 2019.

Shadé Fadiora, The Mercers’ Company Asset Manager, added: “It’s fantastic to see such a buzz around the hotly anticipated launch of Stance. This prime location on Neal Street, right in the heart of Covent Garden, is perfect for the leading US brand to launch their debut UK store and we are confident they will be a popular addition to the overall collection of trendy retailers on Neal Street.”

Founded in California, Stance currently has 10 stores across America and is stocked in more than 60 countries. It is represented by 50 household names, including contributing creative director, Rihanna, English rugby star, Billy Vunipola and NBA star, James Harden.

Images: courtesy of Stance/The Mercers’ Company