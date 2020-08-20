Instagram launches new QR codes

Instagram is set to launch a QR code which will direct consumers to a retailers’ Instagram profile.

This feature will allow users to generate a QR code that will be scannable from any third-party QR camera app.

The feature was first released in Japan, but is now being launched globally.

Other social media formats also have started using QR codes such asTwitter, Facebook, Snapchat and Spotify.

Last month, Instagram launched its Shop feature, a space for users to explore and purchase products from brands and creators, and features personalised recommendations and special curations from Instagram’s social shopping channel.