Introducing the first AI-based product describer tailored for the fashion industry

Where the future of the lifestyle industry meets artificial intelligence.

WAIR proudly unveils its pioneering AI-based product describer, crafted solely for the dynamic lifestyle industry. The AI combines the latest development of Vision AI in combination with large language models. This innovation stands to transform how brands and retailers convey the nuances of their products to customers at scale.

Empowering Brands & Retailers

In a realm where the precision in expressing nuances of design, expressions, and style is crucial, this tool emerges as a game-changer. Whether it's fashion, shoes, or accessories, brands can harness the power of AI to generate detailed, accurate, and compelling product descriptions instantly, capturing the very essence of each offering.

Efficiency Meets Elegance

Say goodbye to the laborious task of formulating the ideal product description. With WAIR’s AI expertise, the entire product listing process is not only simplified but also refined. Every new item introduced by brands and retailers can automatically receive a distinctive product description based on a brand tailored pre-configured prompts in the platform. Product tags, titles, (meta) descriptions, and over 120 translations are instantly available – just a click away from going live. All with a SEO-optimized layer of intelligence.

Customizable & Adaptable

Every brand embodies a unique voice and persona. WAIR's AI describer, built with adaptability at its heart, allows brands to infuse their distinct tone into descriptions. They can ensure the narrative remains true to their core identity, emphasizing the specific features or "tags" of a product. If a description needs tweaks, feedback, or a playful touch, the platform can accommodate via a chatting interface on the platform.

Role Evolution

This isn't merely about automation; it's a paradigm shift in organizational thinking. Such AI innovations mark a transition on how we work. In this case for content production teams – from being entrenched in high-quantity output to focusing on high-quality validation. By automating 90% of tasks and honing in on refining details, this evolution represents a brighter, more efficient future for the workforce. Brands and retailers keen on spearheading change and uplifting their product narratives are invited to experience this revolutionary tool – a glimpse into the imminent future of the industry.

For inquiries and collaborations, connect with the WAIR team via the website or through the following contact persons:

Credits: WAIR