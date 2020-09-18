Isabel Spearman brings @DailyDressEdit Pop Up back

Style expert, Isabel Spearman has announced the launch of her pop-up shop in partnership with Grosvenor.

Following Spearman’s pop-up shop in Motcomb Street last May, this year it will sit within 25 Elizabeth Street from 6-17 October.

Spearman said in a statement: “I’m so happy to be bringing my @DailyDressEdit Instagram feed back to Belgravia. This has not been an easy year for anyone, let alone the fashion industry so I am particularly delighted that we can support not only small British brands but also bring visitors to Elizabeth Street to support local retailers.”

There will be a carefully curated selection of Isabel’s favourite British designers in acknowledgement of the autumn/winter season, including Anna Mason, Cefinn, Emilia Wickstead, Justine Tabak and many more. Spearman wanted to offer customers new brands with a strong emphasis on eco-responsible clothing.

To keep in line with the Covid-19 restrictions, customers will be required to make an appointment, and will purchases their items with in-store iPads, with the help of Spearman and her team.

Amelia Bright, executive director of the London Estate, added: “It is now more important than ever to support small, independent businesses and revitalise the in-store experience for both customers and brands.

"The Daily Dress Edit pop-up was a Belgravia highlight in 2019 and we are incredibly excited to welcome Isabel Spearman and this innovative retail experience, championing independent design, back to Belgravia this year.”