J.C. RAGS Teams Up with Gunter Lattke to Expand in Germany

J.C. RAGS, the go-to menswear brand for guys who value style and substance, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Gunter Lattke, the owner of Connected Brands. Gunter will be the brand’s official agent in the northern and eastern parts of Germany, helping J.C. RAGS make a big impact in the market.

Gunter’s experience in the fashion industry and his knack for building strong brand connections make him the perfect fit for J.C. RAGS. With his agency, Connected Brands, he’s known for creating authentic customer relationships—exactly what J.C. RAGS is about.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Gunter on board,” “His expertise and understanding of the German market are unmatched, and we know he’ll help us connect with even more people who appreciate great menswear. This partnership is a big step in growing our brand and sharing what J.C. RAGS stands for.” Frank Abbenhuis, International sales manager of J.C. RAGS

FW25 Credits: J. C. RAGS

This move comes as J.C. RAGS continues to grow and redefine modern menswear, blending timeless designs with a fresh, confident attitude. With Gunter and Connected Brands leading the charge in Germany, the brand can look forward to easier access to its thoughtfully designed collections.

Expanding further

Abbenhuis: "While establishing a presence in the northern and eastern regions of Germany, we are still seeking agents to expand our reach into other parts of the country. Our next steps include exploring opportunities for further growth across the broader European market."

FW25 Credits: J. C. RAGS