Jacquemus eyes London store

French fashion label Jacquemus is reportedly looking to open its first standalone store in London, having commenced negotiations to secure a 6,360 square foot retail space at 33 New Bond Street. The property is currently owned and occupied by the art gallery Richard Green. First reported by Drapers, the store would mark the second standalone boutique for Jacquemus on a global scale, with the brand having unveiled its inaugural boutique on Avenue Montaigne in Paris in September 2022.

Jacquemus currently has selective distribution in the UK via wholesale channels and a shop-in-shop in Selfridges' London branch, a space on the ground floor which opened in the summer of 2022.

Designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, who is both founder and owner of the brand, said the company’s revenue surpassed 100 million euros in 2021 with plans to double sales this year. Leather goods contribute significantly to the brand's income, accounting for over half of its turnover. The business is poised for remarkable growth in this segment, with aspirations to achieve 500 million euros in revenue by 2025.