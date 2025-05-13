Jacquemus opens summer with pop-up and ‘beach club’ in Ibiza

Madrid – The French fashion house Jacquemus kicked off the summer season of 2025 with the opening of a pop-up in Ibiza. The temporary shop opened its doors on the island until the end of the season, in the idyllic Cala Jondal. The label also set up a unique “beach club” on the fine sands and in front of the blue, crystal-clear Mediterranean waters.

Jacquemus does not have any shops or points of sale in Spain. This changed during the summer of 2025, thanks to a collaborative activation between the French fashion house and the already iconic and unique coastal restaurant Casa Jondal, by the well-known and valued chef from Seville, based in Barcelona, Rafa Zafra. Zafra came from the kitchens of “El Bulli”. He currently has eight restaurants under his direction, including Casa Jondal, which opened in front of the sands of Cala Jondal in Ibiza for the summer of 2020, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. This complex context was a challenge. It also helped to establish the relaxed, peaceful and calm atmosphere that characterises the coastal restaurant, which specialises in Mediterranean cuisine, seafood and products from the sea. Diners such as Jeff Bezos, founder and executive chairman of the board of directors of Amazon, have visited the restaurant.

Jacquemus pop-up at Casa Jondal, Ibiza (Spain). Credits: Jacquemus.

Jacquemus found a space fully aligned with its own DNA in this gastronomic corner of Ibiza. It has an atmosphere imbued with the purest Mediterranean essence, materialised through a menu that is an element of the fusion between the blue Mediterranean waters, the fine white sands and the green of the pine forests that surround Casa Jondal. This is both as a brand and through each of its different fashion offerings, leading the French house to agree on a collaborative action with Casa Jondal. As a result, the fashion label of French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus had a pop-up open to the public from Casa Jondal throughout the summer season of 2025.

The fashion label also took charge of the intervention on the “beach club” area of the restaurant, completing an immersive experience in the stylistic codes of Jacquemus, in the cuisine of Casa Jondal, and in the Mediterranean atmosphere of this idyllic Ibizan bay. This experience was available until the end of the summer season. During this time, Ibiza, with this pop-up, remained among the exclusive places where Jacquemus has its own points of sale, both permanent and temporary, adding its name to destinations such as Paris, New York, Monaco, Los Angeles, London, Saint-Tropez, Capri, Nice and Mykonos.

Jacquemus installation in the “beach club” area of Casa Jondal, Ibiza (Spain). Credits: Jacquemus.

“Jacquemus and Jondal are pleased to present a unique space on the beach of Cala Jondal, in Ibiza, with an exclusive renovation”. The fashion house said in a statement that “for this occasion”, and as a result of this collaboration between the French fashion label and the Ibizan coastal restaurant, “the entire space” had been “redecorated by Jacquemus”. The designer was in charge of intervening “from the sun loungers to the parasols”, and even including “a unique pétanque court” conceived in the combination of “vibrant banana yellow and polka dots from the latest ‘La Croisière’ collection” from the Parisian house.

With an exclusive limited edition collection

As mentioned, the Jacquemus pop-up officially opened its doors to the public on Monday, May 12, 2025. It is located in Cala Jondal, where Casa Jondal is strategically located on the beachfront, with a 180-degree panoramic view of the coastline of the southwest of the island of Ibiza. The French fashion label kicked off its particular Ibizan summer with a temporary shop that remained open until the end of the summer season in Ibiza. Jacquemus did not offer more details on this date, leaving the door open for the pop-up to continue as long as the good weather allows the summer season to remain open.

Jacquemus x Casa Jondal capsule collection. Credits: Jacquemus.

Jacquemus installation in the “beach club” area of Casa Jondal, Ibiza (Spain). Credits: Jacquemus.

Jacquemus x Casa Jondal capsule collection. Credits: Jacquemus.

Jacquemus presented an exclusive summer collection, produced in a limited edition. This decision contributed to further enhancing the atmosphere and the sensations of exclusivity that are breathed from this collaboration. The collection includes accessories and ready-to-wear for both men and women, inspired by the Côte d'Azur, whose colours, aromas and aesthetics remain anchored in the heart of Jacquemus, both in the house and in the French designer. It came from a “more relaxed” reinterpretation by the designer of his latest ‘La Croisière’ collection. This line was designed for the spring/summer 2025 season. It was unveiled last January, marking Jacquemus' return to the official Paris Fashion Week calendar. It was discovered as a refined carousel composed of the most exquisite dresses that could parade in an unforgettable evening on the deck of one of those great ocean liners of the early 20th century.

Everything was naturally contemporary, and conceived in an equally elegant black and white combination, with polka dot prints and banana-yellow accents as the main counterpoints of rhythm and colour. These two “dissonant” notes in that sublime composition have revealed their most irreverent and daring contribution to that offering. They now star in both the exclusive capsule that Jacquemus has designed for this pop-up in Ibiza, and the entire atmosphere of Casa Jondal that has been transformed by the French designer. This space was presented throughout the summer season of 2025 covered in banana-yellow and black polka dots. These are the same tones and motif that, together with the white that also dominates in this collaboration with Casa Jondal, supported the chromatic palette of that catwalk collection. Now we find them covering everything from walls, to cushions, sofas, tables, towels, sun loungers, parasols and even the corner for the game of pétanque that has been installed in Casa Jondal, as a result of this Jacquemus activation in Ibiza.

Space for the game of pétanque designed by Jacquemus at Casa Jondal, Ibiza (Spain). Credits: Jacquemus.

“The seasonal boutique, located on the beach, will present an exclusive limited edition summer collection”, created as a kind of “tribute to the French Riviera, with sunny tones and stylised silhouettes that reflect the distinctive aesthetic of the brand”, Jacquemus detailed. “The collection, which includes ready-to-wear for women and men, bags and hats”, they warned in line with what has already been pointed out, “is a reinterpretation of Jacquemus' iconic styles, created in exclusive colour palettes, such as banana yellow, in unique prints and in natural earth tones”.

