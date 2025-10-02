Japanese convenience store chain Family Mart opens first clothing store in Tokyo

Japanese supermarket chain Family Mart, which also offers clothing, operates over 15,000 stores nationwide. On September 1, 2025, it opened its first store dedicated exclusively to its ‘Convenience Wear’ segment, spanning 62 square metres.

The line was developed in 2016 with designer Hiromichi Ochiai, who also founded the Japanese brand Facetasm, based on the concept of “good materials, good techniques, good design”. Its growth has been steady. Today, the collection includes approximately 150 different clothing items, including outerwear, trousers, socks and underwear.

The growing popularity of the clothing line has led to a reduction in dining areas to make more space for apparel. Its bestseller, striped socks in the Family Mart colours of green, white and blue, has sold over 28 million pairs.

The new store in Tokyo is located on the third floor of the Blue Front Shibaura redevelopment project in Minato Ward. Its interior was designed in collaboration with Convenience Wear art director Takahiro Yasuda, presenting the products in a bright and clean environment.

New arrivals

Convenience Wear new arrivals: UV-protective clothing, trousers, jumpers and the popular striped socks. Image: Family Mart

Coinciding with the opening of the first Family Mart clothing store, several new products have been launched, such as a polo shirt made from thick Australian cotton. “To solidify the culture of buying clothes in a convenience store, we took on the challenge of developing a polo shirt that becomes more comfortable each time you wear it,” the company explains on its website.

For the first time, Convenience Wear items such as socks, towels, underwear and other products are available in seasonal colours “to brighten up customers’ daily lives,” according to the Convenience Wear website.

Also new is underwear, including bras and ribbed tank tops made from US cotton, which can be worn on their own. Building on the success of the socks in Family Mart colours, a new long-sleeved T-shirt with stripes in these colours is now also available.

In addition to a new zip-up jacket and a cardigan, the Convenience Wear line is also focusing more on UV-protective items such as caps, hats and sunglasses, for which there is strong demand.

“For autumn, Convenience Wear is presenting a new, thick cotton cardigan. We have focused on the structure and developed a cardigan that ‘grows with you’, so its look changes depending on the wearer. Additionally, we have expanded our autumn/winter ‘Reheat’ collection with a popular short-sleeved version, updating all items,” commented designer Hiromichi Ochiai in a press release.

Collaborations

A collaboration with world-renowned photographer and film director Yoshiyuki Okuyama will feature his photographs on clothing, as well as on tote bags and notebooks.

The design collaboration with Ochiai is also continuing. For the first time, his popular denim shorts for the brand will be available nationwide, making them the first denim item to be sold as such. This offers many customers an affordable way to wear a designer piece.

Another collaboration involves Kunichi Nomura's interior design label, Tripster. The Pocket T-shirt has been available since September 26. It is based on the Outer T-shirt, a signature piece from the Convenience Wear line, and features a pocket design on the left chest and the Tripster logo on the front right hem.