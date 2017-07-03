JD Sports to upsize Glasgow flagship

JD Sports is set to “nearly double” the size of its existing flagship at the Silverburn shopping centre in Glasgow by the end of the year.

The sportswear retailer is set to retain its exiting location and expand into the neighbouring unit to create a new flagship spanning 12,830 square foot over two floors.

The new store is being designed by JD Sports’ in-house team and will incorporate the latest store design being rolled out across the retailer’s network of stores, as seen in the newly launched Newcastle flagship.

Group acquisitions manager at JD Sports, Warren Thompson, said: “We are excited to nearly double the size of our store and bring the latest fit out and concept to Silverburn. The additional space will enable us to offer a wider range of products to our loyal customers and realise the full potential of this location.”

The new upsized store is due to open in November and will see JD Sports offering a range of trainers, sports and fashion wear from big-name brands such as Nike, Adidas, The North Face and Converse.

Iain Mitchell, UK commercial director at Hammerson, added: “It’s great to see JD Sports significantly increase its offering with this brand new flagship store, mirroring a wider trend in which internationally renowned brands are prioritising larger, experiential stores in prime venues.

“The brand’s desire to upsize is a result of its successful performance at Silverburn and is a reflection of the centre’s position as the region’s leading retail and leisure destination.”

Image: courtesy of JD Sports - inside the newly refitted Newcastle store