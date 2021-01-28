Jewellery David Morris partners with Farfetch to launch new collection

British jeweller David Morris has partnered with Farfetch to launch its latest high jewellery collection.

The vast e-commerce reach of the Farfetch platform will see the brand exposed to a direct to consumer see-now buy-now format instead of launching via a traditional wholesale showroom months before the product is available at retail.

The 13-piece collection will both be sold via the company’s private customer service channel and Farfetch, reported WWD. It is the first time a high-end jewellery company has launched via the platform.

Farfetch opened its doors to jewellery and watchmaking in 2018, forging partnerships with companies such as Chopard, De Beers and Tag Heuer. For David Morris Farfetch represents an unprecedented presentation alternative. His collections were traditionally presented in the days of haute couture in Paris.

“Morris began rethinking his strategy some time ago, introducing collections of fine jewelry to a more accessible piece, compared to the core of unique pieces of high jewelery, and embracing e-commerce with launches on Farfetch and Moda Operandi,” said WWD.

Image via David Morris; article source WWD