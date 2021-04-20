John Lewis begins renovating façade of Peter Jones store in Chelsea

Work has begun on the façade of John Lewis’ Peter Jones store in Chelsea.

The new work includes a renovation of the curved glass façade, ground floor store windows, entrances and canopy.

It also includes a new, larger, more accessible entrance to the shop on King’s Road and a light installation that will be responsive to the environment.

John Lewis received planning permission for the works last May.

The company has also received permission to reconfigure the sixth floor in the future. These plans include a dedicated restaurant, food hall, viewing terrace and a horticultural concession.

There’s also the potential in the future to open the seventh floor to the public, with access to a garden terrace.

“Our shops will always be important and this refurbishment forms part of our broader plans to rebalance our estate, which includes investing in our flagship stores,” said John Lewis executive director Pippa Wicks in a release.

“Peter Jones is widely seen as the birthplace of the John Lewis Partnership when it opened in 1935 and has served the community as the corner shop for Chelsea locals since the day it opened. We want to reinvigorate the shop as a public asset, loved by those who live next to it.”