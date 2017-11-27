John Lewis enjoys ‘promising’ Black Friday

London - John Lewis reported one of its most ‘promising’ Black Friday’s to date, as an average of 705 units were purchased per minute via johnlewis.com between 9 am and 10 am on the big sale day. The department store added that the number one search term across all devices throughout the day was ‘iPad’ as electronics continued to be high in demand.

Traffic to johnlewis.com across all channels increased 4.8 percent compared to last year, dispelling the myth that UK consumers were less to keen to shop for discounts this Black Friday. In line with the increasing preference towards mobile shopping, the John Lewis app was the most popular way consumers shopped, with traffic on the app parking between 1pm and 2 pm, up 93 percent year on year.

John Lewis packed a little over 10,000 units an hour at its distribution centres, close to a 7 percent increase on last year and between its busiest period, between 12 pm and 1 pm, packed up to 18,000 units. John Lewis most popular products sold included the 2017 Apple MacBook Air, the Sonos Play:1, Creed Aventus Eau de Parfum and Liz Earle Cleanse and Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser.

“Sales on johnlewis.com both overnight and into the day itself have exceeded expectations and between 9 and 10am we hit our busiest ever hour for online trade. We expect traffic will continue to the website throughout the weekend, with customers this year favouring the App as a quick and convenient way to shop. In addition, we expect our 49 shops to welcome customers over the weekend as deals run into the early part of next week,” said Dino Rocos, Operations Director, John Lewis.

Photo: John Lewis website