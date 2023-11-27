John Lewis to open health clinics in stores in December

Department store chain John Lewis is teaming up with Randox Health to open health clinics within its shops, adding to its existing in-store services such as opticians, wellness and beauty clinics.

Described as an “innovative, first of its kind partnership,” Randox Health, the UK's leading health diagnostics company, will open clinics providing detailed, full body health checks to identify early signs of health issues, even before symptoms occur.

Customers will be able to get tested for vitamin deficiencies, hormone imbalances and key health concerns.

The first Randox clinic will open at John Lewis High Wycombe, with customers able to make bookings now for appointments from December 18. This will be followed by further openings at John Lewis stores in Bluewater in December and Cheltenham in January.

Naomi Simcock, executive director at John Lewis, said in a statement: “We pride ourselves on being there for our customers whenever they need us with products and services that are tailored for them. As trusted stores for local communities across the country, we can play an important role by making services like healthcare and wellness more convenient and accessible.

“In Randox, we have an experienced and innovative partner to extend our range of existing in-store services, to help customers proactively manage their health and wellbeing.”

Dr Peter FitzGerald, managing director of Randox Health, added: “We are delighted to work together with John Lewis to bring innovative preventative healthcare directly to customers. Our comprehensive testing packages, using Randox’s unique technologies and data analytics, provide the foundation for individuals to take greater control of their health and optimise the potential to live well for longer.

“Randox’s presence in John Lewis stores will increasingly improve accessibility to leading healthcare prevention and wellbeing.”