John Lewis unveils Christmas campaign starring Elton John

John Lewis is the latest UK retailer to leap into the Christmas festivity with the unveiling of its new Christmas ad campaign. So what does the advert entail? Well, there’s Elton John, a piano, and - unlike past John Lewis Christmas campaigns - no animals.

The ‘The Boy and the Piano' - which was shared across the retailer’s social media platforms - is a reverse-chronological depiction of the UK superstar’s musical journey in the traditionally heartwarming style that past John Lewis Christmas campaigns have become known for.

The 2 minute video follows pinnacle moments in the music legend’s life, from sell-out arena performances to private jet rides and rowdy college parties. Accompanied by Elton John’s ‘Your Song’ - a nod to Ellie Goulding’s cover of the song that was the backing track in John Lewis’ 2010 advert - the video is a nostalgic summary of John’s illustrious career.

The underlying message of the advert however - like many of John Lewis' adverts in the past - is a more abstract and touching reminder of the importance of gift giving, summarised in the final slogan: Some gifts are more than just a gift. In this case, the video tracks back to the first moment a young John received the piano which would inspire his creative musical journey.

“The John Lewis Christmas campaign has so many warm memories for me and my family,” John said in a statement. "The ad is absolutely fantastic and I've truly loved every minute of being a part of it.”

“It’s been a lovely opportunity for me to reflect on my life in music and the incredible journey I have been on and how first playing my grandmother’s piano marks the moment when music came into my life,” he added.

The 2,000 square foot set space used in the music video, including the recording studio, John’s living room and the dressing room sets, will be available for shoppers to explore at John Lewis’ flagship Oxford Street store.

The advert airs on ITV at 9:15pm on 15 November.