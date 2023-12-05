John Lewis unveils first pre-loved pop-up with Sign of the Times

British department store chain John Lewis has hopped on the pre-loved pop-up bandwagon, opening such a concept in its Peter Jones store in partnership with reseller Sign of the Times.

Located on Sloane Square in Chelsea, Peter Jones is a part of the John Lewis Partnership and will, for a certain period of time, play host to a collection of pre-loved designer pieces, including outerwear, bags and accessories.

The selection will be housed on the second floor of the fashion department, where it will be available to shop until January 31.

It marks the first time John Lewis has ventured into the pre-loved market, and comes as the secondhand space continues to enjoy a sense of stability in an otherwise financially turbulent environment.

Evidence of such can already be seen in the operations of London-based Sign of the Times, which has been on a spree of snapping up competitors to expand operations following the closing of a new investment from BrandAlley , through which it plans to bolster its own team.

In a release, Beth Pettet, head of category, fashion brands, for John Lewis, said on the latest partnership: "We're proud and excited to introduce Sign of the Times pre-loved clothing and accessories into our Peter Jones shop.

“This is our first pre-loved fashion pop-up which will offer a stylish, premium edit of designer products that will encourage our customers to support a more sustainable and unique way to shop. A pre-loved item is the perfect present to give this Christmas."