Joules to open stores in Center Parc locations

Premium British lifestyle brand Joules is joining forces with short break holiday specialist Center Parcs to open six stores across its locations from this spring.

The partnership is founded on both companies “shared values of enjoying the great outdoors,” states Joules, while adding that it also aligns closely with its lifestyle brand positioning and allows it to engage with “new and existing customers”.

Joules will open six stores at all Center Parcs villages across the UK and Ireland from this spring, beginning with Center Parcs Woburn Forest in Bedfordshire on April 12.

The Joules Center Parcs stores will offer menswear, womenswear and childrenswear collections, aimed at providing guests with all they could need for the perfect staycation, from gilets and jumpers to Joules’ outdoors-inspired ‘Right as Rain’ collection.

Guests will also be able to benefit from Joules’ click-and-collect service, which enables them to shop online and conveniently collect during their break.

The stores will also include experiential areas to host activities for the whole family, when government guidelines allow, including a tree den installation at Woburn Forest with tables for arts, crafts and workshops for all the family.

Joules strengthening lifestyle offering with Center Parcs partnership

Nick Jones, chief executive at Joules, said in a statement: “We’re thrilled to be bringing the Joules brand to Center Parcs from this spring. The partnership between two outdoor loving, family-focused lifestyle brands has significant potential and supports Joules long-term strategy to develop its brand presence in line with its customers’ evolving lifestyles and increase its customer base.”

Martin Dalby, chief executive at Center Parcs, added: “We are delighted to have formed a retail partnership with Joules and I know the shops will be popular once open across our villages. Joules celebrates families spending time outdoors just like we do, so the similarity in our brands and the level of quality we both deliver mean they are a perfect fit.”

The six Center Parcs locations are Sherwood Forest in Nottinghamshire, Elveden Forest in Suffolk, Longleat Forest in Wiltshire, Whinfell Forest in Cumbria, Woburn Forest in Bedfordshire and Longford Forest in County Longford, Ireland. Each village is located within 350-400 acres of woodland with a variety of indoor and outdoor activities, restaurants, retail outlets and offers accommodation ranging from one-bedroom apartments to four-bedroom Treehouses.

This is the latest push from Joules to grow its customer base and drive its lifestyle offering. In February, Joules acquired Garden Trading , to strengthen its position in the “important and fast-growing home, garden and outdoor category”.