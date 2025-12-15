JW Anderson continues its relaunch with homeware store opening

Jonathan Anderson, who announced the relaunch of his signature label JW Anderson as a lifestyle brand in July, with a focus on curated fashion collections alongside homeware and artisanal goods, is continuing to place homeware at the heart of his brand with a new store opening on London’s Pimlico Road.

The new store has been developed by architects Sanchez Benton, who have previously realised the new JW Anderson direction in the brand’s Soho and Milan flagships, aims to showcase the brand’s growing home and garden collection, as well as Anderson’s philosophy to create retail spaces that “absorb and reflect its surroundings,” such as placing a homeware flagship on Pimlico Road, renowned for its antique stores, design boutiques and homeware specialists.

JW Anderson flagship on London’s Pimlico Road. Credits: JW Anderson

The space, spanning two floors, has been designed to be “warm and enveloping, defined by materials that evoke the handmade,” placing home and garden at the heart of the store, alongside a curated selection of ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories, with all the products emphasising the brand’s commitment “to sourcing skilled craftsmen, the finest materials and enduring quality,” to reflect who Anderson is today.

The layout is shaped by velvet panelling that creates intimate, distinct rooms. The lower ground floor houses a dedicated press and VIP salon, offering a private environment.

JW Anderson flagship on London’s Pimlico Road. Credits: JW Anderson

The boutique also emphasises Anderson’s love of art with six sculptural sconces by British artist Kira Freije, which are inspired by welding, glassblowing, and other craft processes. The works will be available exclusively in-store until February.

Other highlights include furniture reimagining heritage techniques through a contemporary lens, including re-editions of Charles Rennie Mackintosh stools in Scottish oak, Jason Mosseri’s Hope spring chairs and milking stools, Mac Collins chairs and tables, and select antique furniture.

JW Anderson flagship on London’s Pimlico Road. Credits: JW Anderson

Tableware includes Nicholas Mosse ceramics, featuring the archived Pig Collection and new Shamrock Mug Collection, handmade Laguna B glassware, Wedgwood Greek Mugs, and Irish linen tea towels, while the home and garden accessories include heritage gardening tools and antique French copper watering cans to JW Anderson x Ernest Wright antique stork embroidery scissors.

Other exclusives include Hillbrush clothing brushes appearing in bespoke colourways, alongside pearwood frames, hand-forged nails, vintage Christmas ornaments, JW Anderson x Yard O Led pens and pencils, dinner candles crafted by the oldest candle-maker in the UK, coffee-flavoured tea from Postcard Tea, and bronze peach paperweights ideated by Jonathan Anderson and Luca Guadagnino.

There are also vintage Welsh blankets and the JW Anderson Welsh blanket, produced by Melin Tregwynt, a historic mill operating since the 18th century, as well as a collaboration with Polly Lyster’s ‘The Dyeworks’, known for over 25 years of natural hand-dyeing, across cushions, lavender pillows, linen napkins, and sketchbooks.

JW Anderson flagship on London's Pimlico Road. Credits: JW Anderson







